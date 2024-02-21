There are so many activities in New Jersey that are the best for date nights, girl’s nights, etc.

I’ve lived in New Jersey my entire life and have seen a ton of ‘Paint and Sip’ events in the area that look like a ton of fun, but this looks even better. I am always searching around for the best sushi places in the area and I think I may have just found the most entertaining way to enjoy some sushi.

There’s an Asian-Latiin fusion restaurant located in North Jersey that offers paint and sushi nights every single Wednesday!

Dulce Patria is an Asian-Latin styled restaurant that is open now in Paterson, NJ and it looks like a total party in this restaurant! From some of the videos I’ve seen on their website, there are fun lights and some of the most impressive cocktails I’ve seen!

I’m not sure that I’ve ever been to a restaurant as unique as this one looks! From Sushi Rolls to Chicken Teriyaki Empanadas, you for sure will get the best of both worlds at this restaurant.

On Dulce Patria’s official Instagram, they write that the Sushi and Paint event is free, I assume meaning you get to paint for free with the purchase of sushi, which is such a deal! If you’re feeling like going out for a good vibe, some good cocktails, painting, and sushi, this spot has you covered.

Dulce Patria is located at 913 Main Street in Paterson, New Jersey. You can make online reservations for a Wednesday Sushi and Paint session, here!

Which Bars Featured on MTV's 'Jersey Shore' Are Still Open? We know the 'Jersey Shore' crew put these bars/clubs on the map, but which can you still visit over 10 years later? Gallery Credit: Gianna