If you’re currently house-hunting in Pennsylvania, good luck! Home prices are sky-high right now.

With so many houses being listed at insane prices all over the area, it has people exploring alternative housing options, and I'm here to break down some of those options.

When times are tough, people tend to get a little creative with their solutions, and this is one of those times.

For people who want to move but also want to stay within their budget, there’s been talk about whether living in a storage unit in Pennsylvania is an option.

READ MORE: Which City Is The Drunkest In All of Pennsylvania?

If it were possible, it might not be that bad of a setup, right?

Think of it as a studio apartment with a garage-style door.

With enough TikTok and YouTube DIY videos, you could probably transform a storage unit into an amazing living space.

On paper, it sounds absolutely perfect!

Based on data from Extra Space, the largest storage units in Pennsylvania rent for around $300 per month which is much lower than most people’s monthly rent.

Although this sounds ideal, is it even legal?

Is it Legal To Live In A Storage Unit In Pennsylvania?

Canva Canva loading...

According to Extra Space and Neighbor, it is not legal to live in a storage unit in the state of Pennsylvania. If you do choose to test this out, you're risking possible fines, eviction from the storage facility, and more.

So, no, you can’t legally live in a storage unit in Pennsylvania, but can you blame people for considering it? Definitely not.

PA Hospitals Receive "D" Grade For Patient Safety These hospitals are the worst-rated throughout the state of Pennsylvania. Gallery Credit: Gianna