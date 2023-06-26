We finally know what's going into the old Houlihan's restaurant in Bridgewater. It's a new, upscale restaurant, according to The Patch.

It's Stone Tavern. This will be only its second location. The first location is in Philipsburg.

The restaurant announced the news on Facebook recently.

The press release reads: "Stone Tavern is proud to announce our second location coming to Bridgewater, NJ sometime in Fall 2023. We would like to thank all of our customers that have supported is this past year. This Friday, June 23rd will mark our one year anniversary. Thank you, Steve & Amy."

I can't to try it. Seems like my kind of place. The cocktails certainly look good.

There are 26 beers on tap to quench your thirst.

The menu includes steaks, seafood, Italian dishes, pizza, burgers and more. To see the entire menu, click here. I'm going to love it, everything sounds delicious.

You can dine in or takeout.

Houlihan's Bridgewater closed last fall. The restaurant chain declared bankruptcy back in 2019. The Princeton location has also closed (Route 1 near Mercer Mall). The New Brunswick location remains open. Check out more open locations here.

The new Stone Tavern will be located at 1288 Route 22.

As soon as I find out a grand opening date, I'll let you know.

It will be a great addition to the area. If it's successful, maybe the owners will open a 3rd location in the old Houlihan's in Princeton. There were rumors that Miller's Ale House would be moving in, but, it hasn't happened yet. That restaurant's been empty for about 4 years now.

