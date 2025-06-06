May the force be with you, Philly.

Something really exciting is coming to Citizens Bank Park this summer, and if you’re a Star Wars nerd like me, you’re going to love it.

Star Wars is without a doubt one of the biggest movie franchises of all time. From the original movies premiering in the late 70s to 80s, Star Wars has been a staple to many people of all ages for decades.

Something really awesome that a lot of MLB stadiums do is themed nights at the ballpark.

Different nights celebrate different cultures, movies, professions, and more. Going to the games on these nights is always really fun because you never know what fun freebies you may go home with.

A lot of times on these nights, there will be giveaways at the door to the first few thousand fans, and that’s always fun. If it’s free, it’s for me!

Coming up this summer, you can experience one of the coolest theme nights that the Phillies do (in my opinion).

When Are The Phillies Hosting Star Wars Night At Citizens Bank Park?

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves Getty Images loading...

Star Wars night is happening this August at Citizens Bank Park, and you can still get tickets.

According to the official Phillies website, it’s happening on August 28, and that night the Phillies are taking on the Atlanta Braves.

The first 4,000 who purchase tickets through the Star Wars Night event will get a voucher for an exclusive Phillies Star Wars “Rogue Leader (Trea) Turner” bobblehead.

A lot of fans like to dress up as their favorite Star Wars characters or even in their favorite Star Wars merch to watch the game, and it’s actually encouraged!

If you’re interested, you can get your tickets here!

