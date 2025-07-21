Whoa, here's some great news. A newer, trendy grocery store chain is opening its very first Mercer County location.

It's going to be in East Windsor Township, on Princeton-Hightstown Road, in the East Windsor Village Shopping Center, according to TAPinto East Windsor/Hightstown.

The store featuring healthy, organic products will be replacing Kohl's, near Bath & Body Works, Patel Brothers, TJ Maxx, Sketchers, Target, and more. Although, it won't be occupying the entire Kohl's space, just a good portion of it, with a sliver being saved for another future tenant.

Sprouts Farmers Market is opening in East Windsor, NJ

The new store coming soon is Sprouts Farmers Market.

The article states rumors have been confirmed, with a spokesperson for Sprouts Farmers Market saying, "a lease has been signed for a new store in East Windsor, NJ. We're excited to bring fresh, better-for-you products to Central Jersey."

You're going to have to wait for a few months before enjoying the new Sprouts store. Construction has yet to begin and it won't be ready to open to the public until later in 2026.

When it gets closer to being open, the store will host hiring events, so if you're interested in working there, keep your eyes open.

The new Sprouts Farmers Market in East Windsor Township will only be the 5th location in New Jersey. There are other locations in Marlton, Haddon Township, West Deptford, and Cliffwood.

At Sprouts Farmers Market you'll find products for many dietary needs; gluten-free, plant-based, paleo, keto, and non-gmo.

You can get a head start by checking out the website.

I'll let you know when I find out a grand opening date.