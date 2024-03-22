If you’re anything like me, you’re always thinking about dinner. My favorite type of food is Mexican food and there are so many amazing Mexican restaurants throughout New Jersey that you have to try out if you haven’t already.

If you’re looking to try out a brand new spot, but you’re a little nervous about how the experience will go, Yelp is a great tool to use. Whenever I go to a new nail salon, restaurant, hotel, etc, I always make sure to look up some reviews on Yelp before I go.

It’s the best way to get legit and honest reviews of a spot before you go anywhere new. You can adjust the settings on the site and you can view spots based on highest ratings, most reviewed, worst reviewed, and more.

If you’re in the South Jersey area and you are looking for a great Mexican spot in South Jersey, there is one that is super highly rated by the people of South Jersey themselves.

Where is South Jersey's Best Mexican Restaurant?

According to Yelp, the best Mexican food in South Jersey can be found at Cazadores - Villas.

It’s located at 1516 Bayshore Rods in Villas, New Jersey and it is extremely highly rated by the people of Yelp. Andy C in Bryn Mawr, PA took a trip to Cazadores and wrote “Great people and great food!

Very comfortable place to take the family for an authentic Mexican dinner. Thank you for a great meal!!”

There are also a ton of other amazing reviews saying the food is extremely authentic and the service is amazing.

Make sure to check them out at 1516 Bayshore Road in Villas, New Jersey.

