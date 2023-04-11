There's been a star sighting at a new, upscale restaurant in our area. You know how excited I get about these things.

One of the stars of The Sopranos enjoyed dinner at Ristorante Lucca and Piano Lounge at Route 130 and 206 in Bordentown over the weekend

Recognize him? of course you do.

It's Steve Schirripa who played Bobby Baccalieri on the long running HBO show and currently plays Detective Anthony Abetemarco on the CBS crime show, Blue Bloods (since 2015). So cool.

Schirripa dined with a group of friends and graciously took pictures with a few of the Lucca staff members. No word on what food choices the group made. You certainly can't go wrong wrong at Lucca, everything is phenomenal.

I'm sure he was impressed. Ristorante Lucca & Piano Lounge has a lot of people talking lately. It's the new, hot place to go.

The lost art of fine dining has been reinvented. I dined there myself recently and absolutely loved it. You're not just having dinner, it's a true dining experience. The minute you walk through the door, it's the elegance you've been craving.

You feel like you're in the Italian village of Lucca. The freshest, most delicious Italian meats are sliced right before your eyes. The pasta is all handmade. The wine cellar is very impressive with over 300 bottles with a 90 point grade or higher. The Piano Lounge has live entertainment six nights a week. It's got such a great vibe.

If you haven't been to Ristorante Lucca & Piano Lounge, I highly recommend it. Hey, maybe you'll have a star sighting too, you never know.