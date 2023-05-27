Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Share a Kiss at Taylor Swift’s Concert in East Rutherford, NJ

The stars were out for Taylor Swift’s Friday night (May 26) concert on ‘The Eras Tour’ at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. Among the stars in attendance included a very famous “former” couple.

Yes, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were spotted in attendance at Taylor Swift’s concert last night.

They entered the arena and were spotted in the VIP tent for the show.

Videos posted online appeared to show the couple sharing several affectionate moments with each other during the concert. Like these moments:

Friday night’s concert is just the latest time the couple has been spotted in public together.

Back in April, they made headlines for kissing during the Coachella music festival in California.

Since then they’ve also been spotted holding hands in New York on a shopping trip in recent days, People.com reports.

Mendes and Cabello dated for about two years before they announced their split in November 2021.

Neither Shawn nor Camila has confirmed they’re back together despite recent developments.

Other stars in attendance for Friday night’s concert included Lin Manuel Miranda, Maren Morris, Cara Delevingne, and Mike Birbiglia, by the way. Birbiglia had a role in Taylor's music video for the song 'Anti-Hero.'

Taylor’s second concert in East Rutherford, New Jersey kicks off Saturday night. The final night of the Jersey concerts is Sunday night. The Eras Tour will then head to Chicago to kick off June.

Taylor had surprise performances during her setlist with Ice Spice and Jack Antonoff both appearing on stage during her 3-hour set.