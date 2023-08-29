Sesame Place Philadelphia wants to thank First Responders during a special weekend in September. Hint...there's free admission...keep reading.

The Sesame Street themed amusement park in Langhorne, PA has named September 9th and 10th First Responder Weekend, a chance to celebrate all those who are always working hard to keep our communities safe.

Get our free mobile app

All of your favorite furry friends will be paying tribute to our hometown heroes by being dressed in police officer and firefighter uniforms. I know what you're thinking...yes, you will be able to get your pictures taken with them throughout the weekend at Photos with Elmo & Friends.

If your little ones are fascinated by emergency vehicles, like so many children, you can bring them to get an up-close look at the Emergency Vehicle Display. It will be on Sesame Plaza. Plus, you can get a good look during the First Responders Pre-Parade at 2:45pm, right before the Sesame Street Party Parade.

Here's where the free admission part comes in. Sesame Place will offer qualifying first responders one FREE single-day admission ticket and a discount on additional admission tickets. Click here for more details.

Park hours on September 9th and 10th will be from 10am - 6pm.

Sesame Place is located at 100 Sesame Road in Langhorne, PA.

PS. Have you noticed the construction going on near the entrance of Sesame Place this summer?

The Sesame Place Store, the biggest Sesame Street-themed retail store in the United States, is being built and it will be opening this fall.

You won't have to pay park admission if you'd just like to shop there.

It's going to be so cool.

Look Inside: Philadelphia's Most Expensive Penthouse Located in the prestigious 500 Walnut Building, the two-story penthouse is currently the most expensive residential property for sale in Philadelphia, Pa. It was just listed at a whopping $25.9 million! So we've dug in to see what makes it so impressive.