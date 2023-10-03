SEPTA is Offering FREE Rides from Phillies Wild Card Playoff Games!

Hey Phillies fans! Here's a cheaper and safer way to get home from Phillies games this postseason!

The Philadelphia Phillies are back for playoff season, and SEPTA's got you covered if you need safe passage home from Citizens Bank Park in Philly!

SEPTA will be offering fans FREE rides home from Citizens Bank Park during the 3-Game Wild Card series thanks to Citadel Credit Union.

And it's pretty easy! You can board the Broad Street Line at NRG station for free starting two hours after each game begins and ending two hours after they end. This offer will be active during the series on Tuesday, Wednesday, and if necessary, Thursday.

"We're adding five Express and three Local trains to regular service on the Broad Street Line beginning at 6PM. Immediately following the end of the game - fans can find northbound trains waiting to provide FREE Local and Express service back towards Center City and Fern Rock Transportation Center," SEPTA said on social media.

However, if you're planning on getting to CBP for the games, you'll still have to pay. But it's only $2 with the SEPTA Key Travel Wallet and $2.50 for a single-use card.

And by the way, SEPTA is doing the same thing for Eagles games for the entire season. Birds fans can hop on free SEPTA rides from FROM NRG Station, starting at half-time for every Eagles home game, running for two hours post-game or until the last scheduled train departs.

And to make matters even more convenient, SEPTA just rolled out their new contactless tap-to-pay payment method last week!

GO PHILS!

