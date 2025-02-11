School Closed! School Closings for Eastern Pa & Central Jersey on February 12, 2025

A winter storm is expected to bring another round of snow Tuesday night into the early hours of the day on Wednesday. It marks the first in a series of storms that will continue through the weekend.

And, yes, because of the forecast, we're already seeing a GROWING list of school closings and delays across our area as result for Wednesday. You can scroll below to see that complete list.

94.5 PST’s Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is tracking the storm where he says the totals will be highest to the South with South Jersey seeing the most precipitation in this storm.

The bulk of the precipitation should stop before sunrise, which means some schools may only opt for a delay VS a full closure.

Generally speaking, the heart of our area (Central Jersey and Eastern Pa) will see 1-3” with areas to the south maybe seeing more like 2-4” of snow. So it won’t be a major one. Click here for more info.

Here's the latest list of school closings (as of 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11):

Camden County, NJ School Closings for February 12, 2025

Clearview Regional School District - Opening 2 hours late

Eastern Camden Co. Regional School District - Opening 2 hours late

Gloucester County, NJ School Closings for February 12, 2025

Mantua Township School District - Opening 2 hours late

Washington Township School District - Opening 2 hours late

This list will be updated as more are announced.

For a list of closings in Eastern Pennsylvania (including Philadelphia, Delaware County and more), visit this link to see it on 6 ABC's website.

To see a complete list of school closings in New Jersey, you can visit the school closing page on the website of our station, New Jersey 101.5.