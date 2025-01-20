SCHOOL CLOSED! New Jersey &#038; Eastern Pennsylvania School Closings &#038; Delays for January 21, 2025

SCHOOL CLOSED! New Jersey & Eastern Pennsylvania School Closings & Delays for January 21, 2025

The snow has stopped, but icy conditions remain following the long holiday weekend. Additionally, with bitter cold temperatures forecasted tomorrow morning (Tuesday, January 21), schools across our area are adjusting their schedule for Tuesday.

In fact, the area's largest school district — Philadelphia Public Schools — have already announced they'll be opening late tomorrow.

As of 10:30 p.m. on Monday (January 21), these are the latest school closings in our area for Monday:

We expect this list to grow quite a bit later this evening and early Monday, so stay tuned.

Philadelphia Closings for January 21, 2025

  • Philadelphia School District - Opening 2 hours late
  • Philadelphia Parochial Schools - Opening 2 hours late
  • The City School - Opening 2 hours late
  • Wissahickon Charter School - Opening 2 hours late
Monmouth County, NJ School Closings for January 21, 2025

  • Freehold Regional High School School District - Opening 90 minutes late
  • Freehold Township School District - Opening 2 hours late
  • Millstone Township School District - Opening 2 hours late
  • Upper Freehold Regional School District - Opening 2 hours late

Ocean County, NJ School Closings for January 21, 2025

  • Donovan Catholic - Opening 90 minutes late
  • Lakehurst Elementary School - Opening 2 hours late
  • Manchester Township Schools - Opening 90 minutes late
  • St. Joseph's Grade School - Opening 90 minutes late
  • Toms River Regional Schools - Opening 90 minutes late

Hunterdon County, NJ School Closings for January 21, 2025

  • Readington Township Schools - Opening 2 hours late

This list will be updated as more are announced.

To see a complete list of closings in New Jersey, you can visit the closing page on the website of our sister station, New Jersey 101.5.

Meanwhile, you can click here to see a complete list of closings for Bucks County or Philadelphia.

