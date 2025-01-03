If there’s one thing we can do in New Jersey, it’s making food into an art form.

That’s exactly what it’s like to see what The Baked Bear has to offer when it comes to desserts.

If you haven’t heard of The Baked Bear, they offer treats made from scratch like cookies, brownies, and ice cream. But there’s a twist.

New Baked Bear shop opening in New Jersey

You can mix and match which flavors of cookies, ice cream scoops, and toppings to make a custom ice cream sandwich the likes of which you’ve never seen before.

For instance, there’s this one, packed with Lucky Charms and topped with a vanilla glaze:

Or the deliciously chaotic Kitchen Sink, consisting of pretzels, potato chips and chocolate chunks

Bear Tracks: Mini M&Ms, sprinkles and Oreos

Or the Pistachio Walnut Chunk described as a “perfect blend of crispy on the outside and soft on the inside sprinkled with sea salt.”

YUM.

Other offerings include ice cream cups/cones/pints, sundaes and Bear Bowls, which are warm cookie or brownie bowls with ice cream.

The newest location will be at 18 Elm St. in downtown Westfield, where Cinnaholic previously was. While there’s no specific date yet, the opening is expected to take place in February.

You can check out their other New Jersey locations here.

