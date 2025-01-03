From north to south, these New Jersey delis are true state treasures

Who doesn’t love a good deli?

While New Jersey is often celebrated as the “diner state,” delis deserve just as much love — if not more. They’re the cornerstone of countless lunch outings, offering everything from hot subs (or heroes, or hoagies, depending on where you’re from) to classic Italian sandwiches piled high with shredded lettuce and a splash of red wine vinegar.

When we asked our listeners last year to share their favorite sandwich spots, the responses poured in. From passionate phone calls to lively chats on the New Jersey 101.5 app, it was clear: delis are a defining part of Jersey’s food culture.

A statewide love affair

One caller, Blaze, was driving on the Parkway when he told us he was tempted to turn around and head back to Red Bank for his favorite deli, Elsie’s Sub Shop. Then there was Cheryl in Robbinsville, who couldn’t narrow it down to just one spot. Living in Mercer County, she’s spoiled for choice with top-notch delis in Robbinsville, Hamilton, and Chesterfield.

The enthusiasm didn’t stop there. We received so many recommendations that we decided to split the list between North and South Jersey because, let’s face it, the deli game varies depending on where you are.

South Jersey hoagie scene

South of 195, it’s all about the hoagie. The name might be different, but the love for these sandwiches is universal. South Jersey delis are famous for their hearty offerings, and locals are fiercely loyal to their neighborhood spots.

Taliercio's Ultimate Gourmet in Middletown

Lenny's Silverton Market in Silverton

Mid-Shore Meats in Toms River

DJ’s Country Gardens in Robbinsville

Jimmy Pecci's Taste of Italy in Tinton Falls

North Jersey: Subs and heroes

Up north, they call it a sub — or maybe even a hero — but the sentiment is the same. Delis here are staples of the community, serving up everything from classic Taylor ham, egg, and cheese to towering Italian subs.

Massimo in Kenilworth

Green Village Deli in Green Village

Chat & Griddle in Kenilworth

K&S Italian Deli in Bridgewater

Fiore's House of Quality in Hoboken

Joe’s Italian Deli in Franklin Park

Gourmet Deli in Cranford

C&J's Deli in Madison

Annie’s Deli in Bedminster

Sandwiches Unlimited Lunch Box in Rockaway

