From north to south, these New Jersey delis are true state treasures
Who doesn’t love a good deli?
While New Jersey is often celebrated as the “diner state,” delis deserve just as much love — if not more. They’re the cornerstone of countless lunch outings, offering everything from hot subs (or heroes, or hoagies, depending on where you’re from) to classic Italian sandwiches piled high with shredded lettuce and a splash of red wine vinegar.
When we asked our listeners last year to share their favorite sandwich spots, the responses poured in. From passionate phone calls to lively chats on the New Jersey 101.5 app, it was clear: delis are a defining part of Jersey’s food culture.
A statewide love affair
One caller, Blaze, was driving on the Parkway when he told us he was tempted to turn around and head back to Red Bank for his favorite deli, Elsie’s Sub Shop. Then there was Cheryl in Robbinsville, who couldn’t narrow it down to just one spot. Living in Mercer County, she’s spoiled for choice with top-notch delis in Robbinsville, Hamilton, and Chesterfield.
The enthusiasm didn’t stop there. We received so many recommendations that we decided to split the list between North and South Jersey because, let’s face it, the deli game varies depending on where you are.
South Jersey hoagie scene
South of 195, it’s all about the hoagie. The name might be different, but the love for these sandwiches is universal. South Jersey delis are famous for their hearty offerings, and locals are fiercely loyal to their neighborhood spots.
Taliercio's Ultimate Gourmet in Middletown
Lenny's Silverton Market in Silverton
Mid-Shore Meats in Toms River
DJ’s Country Gardens in Robbinsville
Jimmy Pecci's Taste of Italy in Tinton Falls
North Jersey: Subs and heroes
Up north, they call it a sub — or maybe even a hero — but the sentiment is the same. Delis here are staples of the community, serving up everything from classic Taylor ham, egg, and cheese to towering Italian subs.
Massimo in Kenilworth
Green Village Deli in Green Village
Mr. J’s Deli in Cranford
Chat & Griddle in Kenilworth
K&S Italian Deli in Bridgewater
Fiore's House of Quality in Hoboken
Joe’s Italian Deli in Franklin Park
Gourmet Deli in Cranford
C&J's Deli in Madison
Annie’s Deli in Bedminster
Sandwiches Unlimited Lunch Box in Rockaway
7 Wild Facts About McDonald's Chicken Big Mac Sandwich
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
Best Sandwiches in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Lou Russo
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.