There's about to be a major change at all Sam's Club stores, according to The US Sun.

Some changes over the years have been subtle, like product placement, this change you'll notice right away.

Sam's Club is expanding over the next few years

The company recently announced a plan to continue its expansion around the country for years to come.

But, if you're familiar with Sam's Club, there's going to be something new you'll probably notice right away soon, if you haven't already.

Sam's Club is removing the self checkout lanes in all stores

All 600 Sam's Club's stores are taking out the self-checkout lanes.

If you're scratching your head, trying to figure out how you're going to pay for your products, don't worry.

You'll pay by new Scan & Go technology

You'll pay by Sam's Club new technology method, "Scan & Go."

It looks like an arch that you'll walk under with your cart, on your way out of the store.

I'm a Sam's Club member, and the last time I was at my club, the Scan & Go technology was just being installed.

It wasn't operational yet, but it was being put into place.

So, here's how Scan & Go will work at your local Sam's Club:

Grab your cart and hit the aisles.

When you pick your items, you'll scan the QR codes on the items yourself with an app.

C'mon, admit it, that's a fun task, don't you think?

You'll pay for products via an app

Then, you'll pay for your haul through the same app. Easy peasy.

As you exit the store, you'll go through the new AI scanner to make sure everything is paid for, and you're on your way.

I love this new plan.

The lines at the self-checkout stations can get pretty long because most people are not typically going to Sam's Club for one thing.

You go to Sam's Club to pick up lots of things at once, bulk stuff, so the lines can be pretty slow moving.

This new Scan & Go method will also put an end to stopping at the exit and showing the Sam's team member your receipt on your way out.

