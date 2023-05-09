Oh, I know you've been waiting for this. Have you seen the signs on the side of the road? I have.

The 46th annual Greek Festival at Saint George Greek Orthodox Church in Hamilton is happening soon. I hope you're hungry.

Save the dates. It kicks off Thursday, May 18th and runs through Sunday, May 21st.

If you've never been, it's a must. It's all about the FOOD so make sure to bring your appetite. You'll enjoy traditional, authentic Greek foods like Gyro, Souvlaki, Moussaka, Spanakopita and so much more. Save room for the pastries, oh my gosh, they're fabulous. Have you ever had Baklava? You'll absolutely love it. To see the complete menu, click here.

All of the food is handmade by the wonderful church members. It doesn't get better than that. It's the food they serve to their own families, so you know it's good. Oh, there will also be wine by the glass or the bottle.

You can eat there (indoor and outdoor dining, weather permitting) or take it home. Click here to order online.

The Greek Festival is so much fun. You'll find yourself immersed in Greek culture and traditions. It's awesome. Make sure to stick around long enough for music and to see Greek folk dancing.

Parking is free. It's rain or shine. There's a flea market, jewelry, art and a raffle too. A $25 raffle ticket could win you up to $3,000. There's fun for the whole family.

Saint George Greek Orthodox Church is located at 1200 Klockner Road in Hamilton Township, near Nottingham High School.

For hours and more information, click here. You'll probably want to visit a few times, trust me. Yes, it's that good.

Enjoy.