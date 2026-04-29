The safest cities in New Jersey have been named by the research company, SafeWise. Did your hometown make the list?

In 2026, people in New Jersey feel safer in the state than years past

The good news is that New Jersey residents reported feeling less concerned about crime, in general. Although, they're still more concerned than many other people in other parts of the country. Oh, and fewer people had personal experience with a crime, which is a good thing.

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This safety report looked at things like property crime rates, violent crime rates, and how other states compare.

New Jersey's violent crime rate is the 7th lowest in the nation

New Jersey's violent crime rate is lower than the national average. It has the 7th lowest crime rate in the United States. Not what you thought, was it? On the other hand, the property crime rate has gone up a bit. It's still lower than the national average, and is the 5th lowest in the country.

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New Jersey residents that took the State of Safety Survey by SafeWise said they feel more confident than last year. A little more than half said they feel safe in the state, which is a higher number than last year and higher than the national average.

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Porch pirate crime is down in New Jersey

Now that online shopping has become so big, criminals you may have had to deal with are porch pirates (those who steal packages off your porch). Thankfully, the problem seems to be a little more in control now, with only 30% of residents reporting a problem, down from 44% last year.

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The report is full of crime data. Click here for much more information.

Now, let me get to the 10 safest cities in NJ. Did yours make the list?

10. Denville Township (Morris County)

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9. Madison (Morris County)

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8. Oakland (Bergen County)

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7. Hopatcong (Sussex County)

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6. New Providence (Union County)

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5. Dumont (Bergen County)

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4. Barnegat Township (Ocean County)

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3. South River (Middlesex County)

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2. Bernards Township (Somerset County)

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1. Vernon Township (Sussex County)

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To check out more of the report, click here.