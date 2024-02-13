Robbinsville Township police officers are spreading the love on Valentine's Day this year by giving out chocolate badges instead of tickets, in some cases.

Robbinsville Police Department partnered with David Bradley Chocolatier, also located in Robbinsville Township, to make these special, custom Valentine's Day treats.

David Bradley Chocolatier David Bradley Chocolatier loading...

Lieutenant Thomas Egan filled me in on the fun details. He said, "Traffic stops are not just about issuing tickets. Sometimes tickets are appropriate, but often it is appropriate to educate and issue a warning."

Robbinsville Police Department Robbinsville Police Department loading...

If you happen to see some of the red and blue lights of the Robbinsville Police Department flashing behind you tomorrow on Valentine's Day (Wednesday, February 14th), you may be in luck and get one of these sweet treats.

Don't they look delicious?

David Bradley Chocolatier David Bradley Chocolatier loading...

"If you are stopped for a minor traffic violation, we want to provide you with a "sweet" reminder to drive safely. We want to reduce motor vehicle crashes and keep everyone safe on our roadways," Egan continued.

The Robbinsville Police Department hopes everyone enjoys their custom milk chocolate police badge from David Bradley Chocolatier.

This may be the only time you drive away from a traffic stop with a smile on your face. Ha ha. This is such a great idea. Bravo, Robbinsville Police Department.

Robbinsville Police Department Robbinsville Police Department loading...

While you're in the Robbinsville area, make sure to stop by David Bradley Chocolatier, located at 92 North Main Street (you'll see the signs).

They have everything you'll need to impress your Valentine. Grab some treats for yourself too. You won't be able to resist, trust me.

Here are a few of the treats you can pick up.

David Bradley Chocolatier David Bradley Chocolatier loading...

Isn't that so cute? A classic red heart filled with homemade chocolates.

David Bradley Chocolatier David Bradley Chocolatier loading...

A chocolate smash heart with more treats inside. Yum.

David Bradley Chocolatier David Bradley Chocolatier loading...

Personalized chocolate for your loved one.

For David Bradley's Valentine's Day hours and treats, click here.

Happy Valentine's Day.

