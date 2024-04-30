One of the most familiar faces in TV weather over the past decade has left. And we’re still trying to figure out what happened, but here is what we know about the sudden development.

ABC News Meteorologist Rob Marciano Departs After Nearly a Decade

Rob Marciano, a TV meteorologist who had been with ABC TV for more than a decade, has left the network. The news was first reported by the Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday afternoon.

The exact details about Marciano’s departure were not immediately clear in any published reports.

But rumors had been swirling since Marciano had not broadcast from the Good Morning America studios in New York for the past year.

Marciano Was “Banned” From ABC Studios, Reports Say

Earlier this year Page Six (via the New York Post) reported that Marciano had been banned from Good Morning America’s studio in Times Square because he made a colleague feel “uncomfortable” in 2023.

That would explain why he was only seen on location elsewhere outside of the studio.

At the time of the Page Six story in mid-March, sources told the publication that in spite of Marciano having served his punishment for the behavior he was still banned.

The Page Six article also alleged that Marciano had been dealing with some anger management issues following a divorce from his wife of 11 years. But, again, the exact nature of those allegations was not clear.

What’s Next For ABC’s Rob Marciano?

We’re not sure where Rob Marciano will land next. Though, he has had a varied career so it may not necessarily include meteorology.

Marciano has been with ABC News and Good Morning America since 2014.

Earlier stops in his career included briefly appearing as the co-anchor of Entertainment Tonight. He also worked as an anchor and meteorologist at CNN.