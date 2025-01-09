The retail world is changing fast, and it’s not all good news.

In 2025, several big-name stores are set to close locations across the U.S., because of ongoing changes in customer shopping habits and a changing industry.

Which Stores Are Closing in 2025?

Yahoo News is reporting which stores are closing and why.

Get our free mobile app

Macy's

Macy’s had already announced plans to shut down 65 stores by the end of 2024.

But it doesn’t stop there.

Google Google loading...

By 2026, the major department store chain plans to close even more, around 150 stores.

The stores closing will be the ones that have not been performing well.

Walmart

Walmart is also pairing down stores.

In 2024, Walmart closed several stores, including two in California and one in Maryland.

Walmart storefront Google loading...

Although, as part of its strategy, Walmart is set to open or repurpose over 150 new stores within the next five years.

They will be in areas where Walmart stores thrive.

Walgreens

Meanwhile, Walgreens is closing up to 1,200 locations by 2027.

Walgreens store Google loading...

Five hundred stores are expected to close in 2025 alone.

Starbucks

Starbucks is also planning to close several stores next year.

Starbucks in Robbinsville, NJ Google loading...

It plans to shift its business plan to better fit the current trends.

Dollar Tree and Office Depot

Other major retailers, like Dollar Tree and Office Depot, are scaling back as well.

Dollar Tree Hamilton, NJ Google loading...

Office Depot was affected by the sudden increase of remote work because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's reducing its number of locations.

Party City

Party City, a store known for its party supplies, is closing its doors for good after 40 years early this year.

Party City Hamilton, NJ Google loading...

Some locations have already shut down.

Foot Locker

Foot Locker is also downsizing.

Foot Locker's Stock Drop Sharply As It Misses It's Quarterly Earnings Expectations Getty Images loading...

They’ll close over 400 low-performing stores in malls by 2026.

CVS

CVS, focused on expanding healthcare services, is shutting down locations in areas with overlapping stores or low foot traffic.

CVS Store Lawrence, NJ Google loading...

What Does This Mean for Consumers?

These closures are part of a bigger trend where retailers are adjusting to how everyone shops today.

While it’s hard to see once popular stores disappear, many are changing their approach to focus on more successful locations or new concepts to stay relevant.

READ MORE: Popular foods that have disappeared from PA grocery store shelves

If you're a fan of any of these retailers, it’s a good idea to check which locations in your area might be affected.

LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist Stac ﻿ ker takes a look at 50 major retail chains that no longer exist and the reasons for their demise. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer