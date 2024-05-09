Enough is enough with the potholes in New Jersey!

It's no secret that New Jersey gets a bad rap for the way our roadways are. Whether it's bad drivers, heavy traffic, confusing jug handles, etc. But New Jersey roads are also known for the sheer amount of potholes.

We all know that sinking feeling when we hit one of those crater-like potholes at full speed. You wince and say a quick prayer that your tires will be alright. Dodging them has become an acquired skill for drivers in New Jersey, but it's not always possible to avoid them. Now there's an easy way to help fix this damaging problem.

In case you didn't know The New Jersey Department of Transportation is on a mission to help us help them by providing an easy way to alert them of potholes that need repairing. If you see a pothole, let them know. Here's how.

Visit NJDOT's website HERE.

Use the interactive Google map to locate the site of the pothole

If a roadway is not maintained by NJDOT, your cursor will turn red

Once you've selected the location of the pothole, complete and

submit the form on the page and they'll take it from there.

I think it's safe to say that New Jersey is sick of being known for our potholes. We pay too much money for our vehicles just for the wheels to be eaten up by the streets!

