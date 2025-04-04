Get ready to have some musical fun in Princeton.

Princeton Porchfest 2025 is quickly approaching so I wanted to make sure you don't miss it.

Princeton Porchfest 2025 is April 26

The date is Saturday, April 26 from 12pm - 6pm. Bring your family and friends...everyone is welcome.

It's brought to you by the fabulous Arts Council of Princeton.

It's live music on Princeton residents' front porches

If you've never been to a Porchfest before, it's described as, "a walkable music festival where neighbors offer up their front porches as DIY concert venues. Talented local performers play rotating sets throughout the neighborhood during this day-long celebration of music, art, and our wonderful community. Stroll from porch to porch to enjoy live, local talent."

I describe it as such a fun day with the coolest vibe.

You'll hear all kinds of music and be a part of people singing, dancing, and just chilling.

Bring a chair or blanket to enjoy the mini-concerts

You can bring a lawn chair, a blanket to sit on, or just stroll from porch to porch.

It's a free event

Princeton Porchfest is a free event, so go on out and enjoy. Donations to the Arts Council of Princeton, which organizes so many wonderful community events, are always welcomed. Click here to donate.

Of course, while you're in town there are so many great shops to browse and so many fantastic restaurants to pick from.

There's a Porchfest After-Party in Palmer Square

There's even an Official Porchfest After-Party on The Green in Palmer Square. Check out the details by clicking here.

Here are the addresses to all the porches where you'll be able to hear the live music.

For more information and answers to your questions, click here.

Enjoy.

