There's a brand new bridal boutique opening its doors in Princeton this week (Wednesday, August 16th) and you're going to love it.

It's called Princeton Bridal and it's in the Princeton Shopping Center.

No more having to drive to New York or Philadelphia for the latest high-end designer bridal fashions, you can now stay local to find the wedding dress of your dreams.

When you visit the new boutique it will be all about you. Yup, you're going to be the only one there, along with your guests.

You see, for every appointment at the new Princeton Bridal, the shop is closed, it's only for the bride-to-be, a private shopping experience. No sharing the space with other brides-to-be. The attention of the associates is all on you, as it should be.

The owner of this new exclusive shop is Princeton resident, Matija Tomasello.

The Patch asked Tomasello about her new bridal shop and she said, "Princeton Bridal is an exclusive, private appointment experience for brides near and far. I want every bride to feel catered to, feel special and find the gown of their dreams while feeling like they are shopping with their best friend.

Tomasello continued, "The entire boutique closes for each appointment making each experience relaxing as brides sip champagne with their nearest and dearest. Each bridal designer line curated resonates with Princeton Bridal, and has a story or style that I really connect with...and one that I hope our brides connect with too."

Princeton Bridal's goal is to make finding your wedding dress the most fun part of planning your wedding.

The doors will be open starting August 16th (soft opening) with the official ribbon-cutting planned for September 15th at 4pm.

For more information about Princeton Bridal and to make an appointment, click here.

