German man admits coming to NJ to rape children

A German man admitted in federal court on Tuesday that he flew to New Jersey in the belief he was meeting one or more young children for sex.

Christian Stefan Walther, 39, was first under investigation in January when he began communication with someone he believed could arrange a "meeting" with children 11 years older and younger, according to the complaint in the case.

In a series of conversations via email, phone and an encrypted app with two Department of Homeland Security undercover agents, Walther sent video of adults engaged in sex with minors and sought their advice on where to stay once he arrived in the United States.

Walther made arrangements to fly to Newark Liberty in March and stay at a hotel in Jersey City where he would meet the 11-year-old daughter of his contact's "girlfriend."

He also paid his contact a "mommy fee" and promised not to have sex with her. Two other 11-year-old girls would also be present for a "party" at the hotel.

Meeting 'littles'

"I am completely over moon that there will be 3 littles. I will surely try to spread my love evenly...I can’t wait anymore to be honest, I want to play with littles," Walther wrote to the agents, according to the complaint.

The complaint also included explicit conversation about Walther's preferences.

Walther arrived in Newark from Frankfurt, Germany on March 23 where he was arrested after exiting customs while speaking to one of his contacts on the phone.

Walther was charged with one count of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct and faces a possible penalty of 30 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000. Sentencing is scheduled for April 10, 2024.

