Winter mornings can be so rough, right?

Rolling out of bed, totally freezing as you run around your house trying to find your coat, and then climbing into a car that feels like a freezer isn’t exactly anyone’s idea of fun.

Also let’s be real, who doesn’t use their remote starts on their cars to make sure it’s all warm and toasty before you head out for the day?

We all do it if we have that feature on our car.

It’s not just about comfort either. Some people swear warming up the car is better for the engine, although modern vehicles are built to handle the cold much better than older cars.

Still, the thought of defrosting your windshield without freezing your fingers off is enough to tempt anyone.

Plus to top it off, if you don’t give yourself enough time to get in your car, warm it up, and defrost your windshield, you’ll for sure be late for whatever it is you need to get to.

While getting cozy in a pre-heated car sounds amazing, there’s always that little nagging question. Are you even allowed to leave your car running unattended?

Can You Get Fined For Pre-Starting Your Car in PA?

Does Pennsylvania have some random law about it? What if you just step away for a second to grab your coffee?

According to Centre Daily Times, if your car is in your private driveway, you’re totally fine to let it run.

The law only gets involved when you’re parked on public property or on the street.

That’s illegal in Pennsylvania, and you could face a small fine. I feel like a lot of us park on the street, especially in cities, so keep this in mind when pre-starting your car! It’s great to keep it warm, but keep it legal!

