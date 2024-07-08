One Of The Most Haunted Spots In America Is In NJ

If you’re anything like me, you are always excited to hear about a scary story. I am obsessed with all things spooky and Halloween, so when I found out that a spot in New Jersey is considered to be one of the most haunted places in America, I wanted to explore immediately.

There are a lot of places throughout the country that are known for their spooky history or scary stories. According to Travel + Leisure, The Pine Barrons in New Jersey are considered to be one of the most haunted spots in America. If you’ve lived in New Jersey long enough, I am sure you know some of the stories that add to the scary lore of this area. Supposedly, the Pine Barrens are home to the notorious New Jersey devil.

"The legendary creature is said to be a demon with bat wings and hooves, born to a local woman in the 18th century. Over the past few hundred years, stories have periodically surfaced about its attacks on livestock and people. In addition to being stalked by this shadowy monster, the area is considered one of the most haunted places in America because of its abandoned factories and towns." via Travel + Leisure

The Pine Barrens are also said to be the location of a 1928 plane crash and the pilot’s spirit still haunts the area today. There are also a lot of abandoned factories and towns throughout the Pine Barrens, making the stories come even more to life.

If you’re into scary history, you can visit the Pine Barrens yourself to see if any of these scary stories are true. You can read more about the tales of the New Jersey Pine Barrens, here to keep the spooky tales alive!

