If you've been on social media this week, you have likely seen reports claiming that the Philadelphia Eagles already turned down an invitation to visit the White House.

Championship teams often visit the White House to meet with the president (it’s a tradition that goes back generations).

So, is it true that the Philadelphia Eagles were invited by President Trump and the team has already declined?

Here’s what we found out.

2018 Eagles Players Speak Out Against President Trump

When the Birds last won the Big Game (in 2018), several players told the media that they wouldn’t attend a White House ceremony due to Trump’s comments on National Anthem protests.

As a result, the White House actually rescinded the invite in 2018.

Now, rumors are swirling that this year’s team has already turned down an invitation. But only four players from 2018 are still on the team.

Rumor Debunked – Eagles Haven’t Turn Down White House Invite

The rumors seem to stem from a weeks-old report, which was published by TheSun.com. It claimed “well-placed sources” said the Eagles wouldn’t accept an invite IF they won the game.

Yeah, the article was published BEFORE the Super Bowl game even started.

According to White House officials, no invitation been formally extended to the Eagles — at least not yet.

So, there’s nothing for the team to even currently decline.

IF that invitation comes though...

Before the Super Bowl earlier this month, the team’s captain Lane Johnson was asked who would decide on a White House visit. He said it would be a "team decision," implying the team may vote on it even.

Last year’s Super Bowl winners, the Kansas City Chiefs, accepted an invitation from (then) President Joe Biden and visited the White House.

President Biden Hosts Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs At White House Getty Images loading...

That visit took place in late May 2024 so it was a few months after their Super Bowl victory.

It’s unclear what the timeline could (or wouldn’t) be for a visit this year.