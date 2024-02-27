Serious Crash Snarls Traffic on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bensalem, PA

A very serious crash has snarled traffic on a busy stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bucks County, Pa. during the heart of the afternoon rush hour.

Just after 5 p.m. an accident involving a vehicle and a truck with a crane was reported on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Here's footage from the accident scene via 6ABC's Chopper 6:



The accident has left the right lane closed in the area. The offramp on the westbound side of the roadway remains closed at Exit 351, which is the exit for Route 1.

This traffic map shows the severity of the delays in the immediate area as of 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday:

Pennsylvania Turnpike Delays February 27

So, of course, that's a busy stretch of highway that is very slow as of 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

Traffic is stopped from Bensalem Blvd on down. 94.5 PST's traffic partners at Total Traffic confirmed the news.

This is a developing story.