Pennsylvania Ranked Among Most Burnt-Out States in the U.S.

Are you feeling like work is stretching you out way too thinly? On the one hand, you're grateful to have a job, but on the other hand, you're so physically and mentally exhausted that you don't even know if it's worth it anymore. Yep - you're burnt out.

You're not alone.

What is Workplace Burnout?

The World Health Organization defines workplace burnout as:

“Workplace” burnout is an occupation-related syndrome resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed...It involves ongoing emotional exhaustion, psychological distance or negativity, and feelings of inefficacy—all adding up to a state where the job-related stressors are not being effectively managed by the normal rest found in work breaks, weekends, and time off."

And it turns out, workers in Pennsylvania are among the worst burnt-out in the country.

A recent study by VoiceNation has revealed that Pennsylvania is among the Top 10 most burnt-out states in the United States.

They conducted a survey of 1,500 workers nationwide between the ages of 18-65 to determine each states' relative stress-levels due to the following factors:

Excessive workload

Poor management

Lack of support from fellow employees

Work deadlines

Poor time management

Here are the top most burnt-out states in America, by degree of stress.

Missouri - 87%

North Carolina - 78%

Virginia - 78%

Pennsylvania 77%

Texas 77%

Georgia - 76%

Tennessee 75%

Ohio 74%

Maryland 73%

Michigan 72%

It's a sad reality that so many Americans are feeling this way. If you're feeling burnt out, it can lead to negative long-term health effects. In situations like this, it's best to look at your options with your boss, seek support in friends/coworkers, look for relaxing activities, and get better sleep! It's also possible that leaving that job might be the best option.

