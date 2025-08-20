We've been preparing for cuts on SEPTA (and possibly Amtrak) in the area, and now we'e learned that another major rail service in the area will also be adjusting service. Having said that, this adjustment is a little different than what SEPTA is facing.

PATCO to Suspend Overnight Train Service for Six Months Starting in September

PATCO has announced that their weekday "owl service" will be suspended for six months, starting September 1. Trains will no longer run on weeknights from midnight to 4:30 a.m. on Monday through Friday.

The current plan is to suspend the service for six months, but these changes could last for even longer.

Why Is PATCO Suspending Overnight Service for Six Months?

It's all a part of a pilot program that will address "safety, cleanliness, and efficiency concerns," the Delaware River Port Authority says.

Crews will be able to deep clean concourses, stations, and facilities, they say. In addition, they can pressure-wash city stations with large water tanks on the racks. Plus, it's an opportunity for officials to complete rail projects that can't be done while trains are running.

“Cleaner stations, cleaner trains, and a smoother, more reliable ride. The improvements may not all be immediately visible, but together they’ll create a more comfortable, enjoyable commuting experience," PATCO spokesperson Mike Williams told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Weekend PATCO Service Will Not Be Affected By Changes

Weekend service will not be affected by the changes. That means that PATCO stations and trains will continue to operate from midnight to 4:30 a.m. on both Friday and Saturday nights, officials confirmed.

On March 1, 2026, PATCO and city officials will decide whether to restart owl service or extend the suspension up to another six months.