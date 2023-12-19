These 11 Stores Will be OPEN in New Jersey on Christmas Day 2023

Christmas Day is almost here! The literal worst day of the year for forgetful or last-minute shoppers!

It happens to millions of people every year. Christmas Day comes and either someone forgot an ingredient for Christmas dinner, someone wants to run out and buy coffee and donuts Christmas morning, or - God forbid- someone needs to go out to get an emergency Covid test!

No matter what day it is, there's always something that needs to be bought. That includes Christmas. Lucky for us, some stores WILL be open on Christmas Day.

If you absolutely must run out to grab something, you might be doing it in your Christmas pjs! The earlier you go, the better because most of these stores will have modified hours for the major holidays. It's best to check the hours of your local store, because the hours could vary by location.

But bad news for you last-minute gift shoppers. Pretty much all retail stores will be closed on Christmas Day, so don't even think about driving to Target or Walmart. You can find a list of major retailers closed on Christmas Day HERE.

For this list, these are stores that will be open mainly for food and necessities.

So if/when you need to run out on December 25, here are the stores that WILL have open hours.

Think you'll be running out to any of these spots. Again, check your location hours!

