A Yoga Studio Like No Other Just Opened in Plainsboro, NJ
When the holidays end and the new year begins each year, there's a good chance you've heard people talking about their resolutions to eat better, exercise more, gain a healthy work/life balance, enjoy better mental health, and more. The goal is to be a better person overall.
Those tasks can be daunting, but there's a new yoga studio in the Princeton area that can truly help you achieve your wellness goals.
Om Life Living Yoga Studio just opened in Plainsboro
It's called Om Life Living, and it opened recently in Plainsboro. Specifically, it's located at 5 Schalks Crossing Road, across from CVS.
The breathtaking studio is designed "for living life at its highest vibration in mind, body, and spirit."
It took six months to design and almost a year to build to perfection. You need to check it out for yourself.
Take a peek inside below.
Isn't it beautiful?
The studio provides support for a personal growth journey
You will embark on a personal journey of growth and development with the support needed. Plus, you'll build an amazing community to bond with.
In-person group classes are available in their serene studio.
It's beautiful, isn't it?
There is also a lovely outdoor space and online classes.
You don't have to be an expert. There are classes for all levels. Click here to check out the classes.
The owner and creator, Janice Liou, would like you to know that Om Life Living is so much more than just a yoga studio.
Liou sees it as a center with a big mission: to support the entire wellness ecosystem by focusing on growth and development.
Her journey began in her living room, with a yoga mat, tripod, and a camera. She dreamed of creating a space that felt as intimate as a home studio, and it's finally open.
Honestly, simply reading about it doesn't give it the props it truly deserves. You must experience Om Life Living for yourself. It's an experience you won't forget.
Om Life Living, 5 Schalks Crossing Road, Plainsboro, NJ.
Click here for much more information.
