When the holidays end and the new year begins each year, there's a good chance you've heard people talking about their resolutions to eat better, exercise more, gain a healthy work/life balance, enjoy better mental health, and more. The goal is to be a better person overall.

Those tasks can be daunting, but there's a new yoga studio in the Princeton area that can truly help you achieve your wellness goals.

Om Life Living Yoga Studio just opened in Plainsboro

It's called Om Life Living, and it opened recently in Plainsboro. Specifically, it's located at 5 Schalks Crossing Road, across from CVS.

Om Life Living Om Life Living loading...

The breathtaking studio is designed "for living life at its highest vibration in mind, body, and spirit."

READ MORE: Winter blahs? Check out the Fire & Frost Fun Festival this month

It took six months to design and almost a year to build to perfection. You need to check it out for yourself.

Take a peek inside below.

Om Life Living Om Life Living loading...

Isn't it beautiful?

The studio provides support for a personal growth journey

You will embark on a personal journey of growth and development with the support needed. Plus, you'll build an amazing community to bond with.

Om Life Living Om Life Living loading...

In-person group classes are available in their serene studio.

Get our free mobile app

It's beautiful, isn't it?

There is also a lovely outdoor space and online classes.

Om Life Living Om Life Living loading...

You don't have to be an expert. There are classes for all levels. Click here to check out the classes.

READ MORE: New to the area department store coming to Freehold Raceway Mall

The owner and creator, Janice Liou, would like you to know that Om Life Living is so much more than just a yoga studio.

Liou sees it as a center with a big mission: to support the entire wellness ecosystem by focusing on growth and development.

Om Life Living Om Life Living loading...

Her journey began in her living room, with a yoga mat, tripod, and a camera. She dreamed of creating a space that felt as intimate as a home studio, and it's finally open.

Honestly, simply reading about it doesn't give it the props it truly deserves. You must experience Om Life Living for yourself. It's an experience you won't forget.

Om Life Living, 5 Schalks Crossing Road, Plainsboro, NJ.

Click here for much more information.

What It Was Like to Hang Out at the Mall in the '90s Before smartphones and Amazon, there was one place to be on a Saturday afternoon in the '90s--the mall. This was life at the mall for millennials. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman