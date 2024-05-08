A warning for all juveniles heading to North Wildwood this summer! You have a curfew.

The City of North Wildwood just passed an ordinance requiring teenagers under the age of 18 to be off the streets between the hours of 10 pm to 6 pm. The curfew will be in effect from May 15 to September 15. After September 15, the curfew will extend to 11 pm.

If teenagers are still meandering about on the streets outside the curfew hours, they have to be accompanied by an adult.

The curfew will be enacted in an effort to prevent unruly teens from causing disturbances, engaging in drug-related activities, shoplifting, and causing overall mischief.

North Wildwood isn't the only Jersey Shore down doing this. There are also similar curfews this year in Wildwood, Ocean City, and Sea Isle City.

Last year, Ocean City had no choice but to enforce a curfew as an outcome of the wild events that took place last summer. There were hundreds of police calls made to break up the chaos. Take a look at the some of the pictures in the video below!

There were swarms of unruly juveniles gathering on the boardwalk, failing to disperse their large, loud groups. They were also starting riots, getting into criminal mischief and making boardwalk just about impossible for other people to enjoy. And the obnoxious behavior would continue well into the night.

What happens if teens break the curfew?

If authorities catch teens under the age of 18 out past curfew, parents and guardians can face fines starting at $250.

Do you think the ordinance is necessary or too harsh? Be warned, be safe, and have fun!

