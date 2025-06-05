Ugh. I'm not sure you're going to like this.

Wawa just made a major change that will affect all gas customers in New Jersey.

Wawa put a new NJ gas rule into effect on June 2

Starting earlier this week (June 2) Wawa put a new rule into effect.

You now have to prepay for your gas purchase

You now have to prepay for gas at the pumps.

When I first heard this I thought it had to be for cash customers only because there's probably been some "gas & go" incidents where people get their tanks filled up and leave without paying.

But, it's for all Wawa gas customers whether you pay by cash, credit card, debit card, or even gift card.

I'm a cash user when I get gas because my credit card got hacked several times after using it at different gas stations.

So now when I hit Wawa to get gas there is no more, "fill it up, regular."

You'll need to tell the gas attendant a dollar amount of gas you'd like

Instead, I'll need to tell the gas attendant a dollar amount of gas I'd like, for example, "I'd like $40, regular, please."

If you use a credit card you could get cash back as change

If you use your credit card it may be even more of a pain because if you tell the gas attendant to charge you for $30 of gas, and your car only takes $24, you'll get $6 cash back for your change.

Yikes. I know not everyone will like this change, especially if you're one of many who no longer carry cash, and now all of a sudden you're going to be getting some from Wawa gas attendants.

A Wawa spokesperson told NJ.com, "This policy is aligned with the way Wawa fuel purchases are made in all other states and provides all customers with a consistent experience."

This isn't a big deal in states other than New Jersey because it's self-service.

New Jersey is the only state that doesn't allow you to pump your own gas.

