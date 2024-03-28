Let's talk about our least-favorite fast food chains!

Fast food and America are one and the same. On average, 36% of Americans eat fast food at least once a week. And 13% eat fast food every day.

Tasty hamburger and french fries on a dark Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

When you think of fast food, the first chains that pop into your mind might McDonald's, Taco Bell, Chick-fil-A, Wendys... the "big" guys. They're the crowd favorites.

But what about the least-liked fast food chains in America?

CashNetUSA recently calculated the least-favorite fast food chains in every state. Here's how they did it:

"We identified the best-known fast-food chains for burgers, pizza, doughnuts, chicken and Mexican food. Then we located the branches of these in every state and the 50 most populous cities and analyzed the ratings they have on Google Maps. We created a weighted averaging system to calculate the top- and bottom-rated fast-food chains in each region."

So what is New Jersey's least-favorite fast food chain?

Yep, Domino's Pizza is New Jersey's least-favorite fast food option. It's also the least-favorite in California, Utah, Kansas, Minnesota, Hawaii, Louisiana, Georgia, South Carolina, Florida, Maryland... and unsurprisingly, Pennsylvania and New York!

Dominos Pizza Files To Go Public Getty Images loading...

Papa John's was another strong contender for least-liked chains across the country.

I don't think this is really up for debate, but let's think about this here. Combined, New Jersey, (Eastern) Pennsylvania, and New York make up the "Pizza Capitol" of the United States! We take our pizza seriously around here! Why should we settle for Domino's?

READ MORE: This is the Best Chinese Restaurant in Pennylvania

That's not to say that nobody in New Jersey eats Domino's, but can we be honest here? Nobody ever really wants Domino's - it's just there. It's cheesy, it's bready, it garlic-buttery, it's filling, you can get it with a cheap chocolate lava cake thingy and it's there.

Dominos Pizza Files To Go Public Getty Images loading...

No shade to anyone if they genuinely enjoy Domino's, but I'm not surprised in the least by this one!