Lucky you. Soon you'll be able to get Nino's pastries at another spot in Mercer County.

Nino's Pastry Shoppe on Quakerbridge Road in Hamilton Township, well known for its Italian pastries, Italian cookies, cakes and other goodies, is expanding.

The bakery is opening a second location on Scotch Road in Ewing. It's going to be where the old Italian People's Bakery was in the Suburban Square strip mall, near Five Guys and CVS.

Google Google loading...

The Coming Soon sign is in the front window. Although, no grand opening date. I'll keep an eye out for you.

I like the name of the new place. Nino's Pastry Shoppe, too. Cute.

They're hiring. They're looking for a baker and counter help. If you're interested, call the Hamilton location at (609) 586-3535.

Get our free mobile app

If you've never been to Nino's, you're missing out.

Look.....yum.

Nino's Pastry Shoppe is a labor of love. It opened in Hamilton in1996 by Nino and his wife, Jane. Nino was born and raised in Palermo, Sicily. He came to America with his family when he was 15 years old. He worked in different bakeries, took everything he learned and opened his own bakery...his dream come true.

Nino, Jane and their daughter, Dana still own the business today, with the pastries made by Nino by hand everyday. Nino taught his daughter how to decorate, so she can work alongside her dad.

Nino's has quite the reputation. Many say they have the best cannolis around, along with the walnut ring, pies, cookies and more. The cakes are incredible too. I've enjoyed them at many special occasions.

As soon as I find out the opening date of the new Ewing location, I'll let you know.

Best wishes, Nino & family.

These 9 NJ Cities Are Among The 'Most Miserable' in America If you're looking for happiness, you probably won't find it in these 9 New Jersey cities.