Flyers target Montclair, NJ, police officer
🚨 Flyers have been circulating online targeting a Montclair police officer
🚨 Police are investigating the source
🚨 Asking for the public's help
Police in Montclair are coming to the defense of one of their own.
Flyers have been posted around Montclair that depict the face of a uniformed officer and include "disparaging and disrespectful remarks," according to a Facebook post by the Montclair Police Department.
"At this time, an investigation is underway and we are actively tracing the source," the post reads.
Police officials say they are taking this matter seriously, and "We hold our reputation to the highest standards."
Disgruntled motorist?
Police have not identified a suspected individual or said if posting the flyers violated any laws.
They did, however, say they believe "the officer is a victim of a disgruntled individual who was involved in a traffic enforcement matter involving the MPD."
A preliminary investigation has indicated "that the officer has done nothing improper," according to the social media post by the department.
"The Montclair Police Department strives to provide a professional police service to our community and we value respect, accountability, and integrity," the post continued.
If anyone has information about the origin of the flyers, you are asked to contact the Montclair Police Department at (973) 744-1234 and ask to speak to a member of the Detective Bureau.
Report a correction 👈