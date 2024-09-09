NJ weather: Another amazing, dry week – warmer than the last one

The Bottom Line

This weekend, we transitioned from summertime humidity and a few thunderstorms on Saturday, to delightfully crisp October-ish weather on Sunday. Truly something for everyone!

Now, as the new workweek begins, we fall right back into an incredibly quiet, dry, pleasant weather pattern. A dome of high pressure — dry, sinking air — will keep any substantial storm systems hundreds of miles away from New Jersey. Barring any developments in the tropics, we have practically zero chance of rain in New Jersey for the next week at least. (Of course, we will have to talk about drought and fire danger concerns eventually.)

The only big weather story this week: A big warming trend, back into the 80s, which we have not seen widespread across New Jersey since the 1st of September. Without thick humidity, however, there is a lot to love about this stretch of warm late summer weather.

Monday

A cool morning. A warm, sunny afternoon. Lather, rinse, repeat all week long.

Monday stays sunny and mild across New Jersey, as a weak impulse mainly stays over New York State. (Accuweather) Monday stays sunny and mild across New Jersey, as a weak impulse mainly stays over New York State. (Accuweather) loading...

We are starting off this Monday morning with temperatures primarily in the 50s. The chilliest corners of New Jersey are in the 40s. (I have even seen one reading of 39 degrees in Sussex County!) Keep in mind, normal lows are still in the 60s here in early September, so this most definitely qualifies as "unseasonably" cool.

High temperatures Monday afternoon are expected to reach the mid 70s. That is a few degrees warmer than Sunday.

Sunshine should dominate the sky, with occasional fair-weather clouds along the way. Humidity stays nice and low, with dew points in the 40s.

Technically, there is a chance of a spot shower in northwestern New Jersey Monday evening, as a weak impulse drives through New York State. However, the impulse is weak and our air is dry — so don't expect much, if anything.

Monday night, we will see a few clouds accompanying a weak cold front. Low temperatures will average upper 50s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday

As our warming trend continues, it may become difficult to dress appropriately for mornings vs. afternoons. Layers are your friend this week.

Tuesday afternoon's high temperature is forecast to end up around the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Along with sunshine, a light northwesterly breeze, dry air, and dry weather. No weather issues whatsoever.

Sunshine returns on Tuesday, beginning a stretch of bright and warming weather for New Jersey. (Accuweather) Sunshine returns on Tuesday, beginning a stretch of bright and warming weather for New Jersey. (Accuweather) loading...

Wednesday

Wednesday's outlook is almost a copy-paste of Tuesday's. Inland highs around 80 with lots of sunshine. And that's all she wrote.

When will it rain across New Jersey again? No idea — at least a week. (Accuweather) When will it rain across New Jersey again? No idea — at least a week. (Accuweather) loading...

Thursday

By late-week, I think you'll be reaching for the air conditioner in your car, at least. It's going to be pretty warm in the afternoon. Especially in direct sunshine.

On Thursday, high temperatures should reach for 80 degrees. The Jersey Shore will benefit from a light on-shore breeze, keeping coastal communities in the splendid 70s.

The Extended Forecast

Highs will push into the lower 80s on Friday. And then potentially even warmer than that for the final full weekend of summer. I will even say there's a chance someone in New Jersey hits 90 degrees early next week. (Not at all unusual for September, by the way.)

So ... When is it going to rain again? I really don't know — there really is nothing imminent on the horizon.

However, that forecast is highly dependent on what happens in the tropics. This week is the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season. It has been a relatively quiet season — even historically dormant — due to Saharan dust suppressing storm development.

There are a few waves out there under investigation. While there is nothing tracking toward New Jersey at this time, any influx of tropical moisture could lead to a period of unsettled weather (at least). We'll let you know if anything comes along.

One item to watch is a cluster of showers that will likely develop into a tropical storm or hurricane. The next name on the 2024 list is Francine. (Accuweather) One item to watch is a cluster of showers that will likely develop into a tropical storm or hurricane. The next name on the 2024 list is Francine. (Accuweather) loading...

In the meantime, grab the shades and enjoy the sunshine in these final two weeks of summer!

