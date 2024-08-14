Pay attention. Details have just been released on how to get your hands on the newest NJ Anchor tax rebate, according to NJ.com

Good news. It will be even easier for some residents to get their relief check this year.

NJ ANCHOR Rebate letters being mailed August 19

At the beginning of next week (August 19), the New Jersey Treasury Department will be sending out 1.5 million letters to those who pay taxes in New Jersey.

The letters will inform them that their NJ Anchor applications will be automatically filed. See, I told you it would be easier for many.

New rules for NJ ANCHOR Rebate for this year

THIS IS IMPORTANT: This rule change will only help you if your information has NOT changed since the last time you received a NJ ANCHOR rebate check.

Once again, if you've gotten an NJ ANCHOR rebate check before, your letter will be mailed out on Monday, August 19.

You may get an automatic NJ ANCHOR Rebate check this year

If your address or banking information hasn't changed since the last round of rebate checks, you don't have to do anything.

A new rule for this year, if any of your information has changed, you'll have to file a brand new application by September 15, 2024, which is earlier than in the past.

New NJ ANCHOR Rebate applications will be mailed August 26

The new applications will be mailed to those who own a home in New Jersey and those who rent in New Jersey starting August 26.

The NJ ANCHOR rebate application will be GREEN for homeowners and PURPLE for renters.

In this application you will find a very important ID number and a PIN.

You will need BOTH of them in order to complete your application.

Also new for this year is the date you need to file your application by.

Earlier deadline to file new NJ ANCHOR Rebate applications

November 30, 2024 is the deadline to file a new application, which is about a month earlier than last year.

Rebate checks will be issued in stages beginning in November.

These rebate checks will be for the 2021 tax year.

You could get up to $1,500 if you're a homeowner and $450 for renters with seniors receiving another $250.

It's a welcomed bonus for people throughout New Jersey.

For more information, click here.

