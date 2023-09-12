New Jersey’s Most-Searched Pumpkin Spice Food is Just Okay – Do You Agree?

Here we are again - Pumpkin Spice season is back in full swing!

It's the same question every year: Are you pro or anti-pumpkin spice? When the air gets crisper and the leaves start turning color, the aromatic cozy flavor is too good to pass up. Pumpkin spice tastes like football Sundays, cozy sweaters, Halloween decorations, pumpkin patches and fall leaves!

Photo by Theo Crazzolara on Unsplash Photo by Theo Crazzolara on Unsplash loading...

Get our free mobile app

Every year it seems like there are new pumpkin spice products coming wayyyy out of left field. Whether it's pumpkin spice ramen noodles, spam, popcorn, even pumpkin spice trash bags!

So what's your favorite pumpkin spice food? It could depend on which state you live in!

Google Trends just crunched the numbers state-by-state again this year, to find out which Pumpkin spice-flavored foods every state is searching for the most.

Photo by Colin FitzGerald on Unsplash Photo by Colin FitzGerald on Unsplash loading...

So which Pumpkin Spice food is New Jersey Googling the most? I was surprised by this one.

Pumpkin Spice Goldfish.

From cheddar cheese to graham cracker - Pumpkin Spice Goldfish are the most-searched for pumpkin spice food in New Jersey in 2023. And this year, parent company Pepperidge Farms teamed up with Dunkin' to roll out a limited-edition Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Goldfish!

Personally, I feel there are way better pumpkin spice foods out there. How could anyone take a handful of Goldfish over a pumpkin spice bread loaf, muffin, latte, or donut?! I'd even go so far as to say Pumpkin Spice Cheerios are better than the Goldfish!

If you're curious, here's the entire map of every state's most-searched item! Other favorite food items included Pumpkin Spice-flavored Cheerios, Special K, donuts, pie, Oreos, and Milanos.

Do you love Pumpkin Spice Goldfish or are you more likely to reach for something else? Let us know in the comments!

17 Fall Flavors That Are Better Than Pumpkin Spice For those who dislike the ever-so-loved pumpkin spice, here is a list of 17 alternative fall flavors that taste better than pumpkin spice.