Another great Jersey Fresh dish — Delicious eggplant patties

My Sicilian maternal grandmother wasn't the most creative cook in the world, but one dish she passed along to my mom and then to me was her eggplant patties.

They had so many of them in the summer she had to come up with different ways of cooking them, other than eggplant parm or grilling them.

Even if you're not an eggplant fan, you'll probably like this dish. It's kind of the same recipe for making meatballs, only you're using eggplant. Simple, yet somewhat time consuming, but try it!

How to make delicious eggplant patties

