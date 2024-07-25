If you love to kick your feet up after a long day and drink a cold beer, then you have a favorite brand.

Of course, there are so many different brands and styles of beer out there to choose from, but we all are partial to certain kinds. From lagers to stouts or pilsners to IPA beer drinkers know exactly what they like, and exactly what they don’t like.

Have you ever wondered if beer drinkers in your state have the same taste in beer as you do?

World Population Review put out a new poll and has named each state’s favorite beer and you may be shocked what the pick for New Jersey is. In the state of New Jersey, we’re really lucky to have some local breweries spread all over the state that produce some really amazing beers.

Although this is so, New Jersey’s favorite beer is not a locally crafted beer at all. According to this map, New Jersey’s favorite beer is pretty generic, to be honest with you!

New Jersey's Favorite Beer Is Miller Lite

According to World Population Review, New Jersey’s most popular beer is Miller Lite. In comparison to some of the other beers we get t choose from available to us in New Jersey, Miller Lite is pretty generic!

However, this does make sense since Miller Lite is one of the most popular beers on the market.

Are you shocked by this news? Budweiser has topped the list and is the most popular beer across the 50 states.

