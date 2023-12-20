Will Chick-Fil-A Now Be Open On Sundays In New Jersey?

Chick-fil-A is one of the biggest fast-food restaurants in the entire country. They’re known for some of their amazing menu items like their spicy chicken sandwiches or their amazing waffle fries.

Chick-fil-A has to be one of the most trendy fast food places in the entire country and online you’ll find so many secret menu items to try out. The only thing that kind of stinks about Chick-fil-A is that they’re always closed on Sundays! I always feel I crave Chick-fil-A on Sundays more just because I know I can’t have it!

This new law that may go into effect in New York and New Jersey may solve that problem for a lot of Chick-fil-A fans in the area!

According to Good Morning America, “The New York State Assembly has put forth a new bill, known as the Rest Stop Restaurant Act, that would require food and beverage companies contracted to provide services along the Thruway and at the Port Authority in New York and New Jersey to stay open 7 days a week.”

Of course, this would mean that locations in New Jersey and New York may have Chick-fil-A’s that are open 7 days a week, but this would of course only mean certain locations that fall under this law.

So the question still stands. Will Chick-fil-A be open on Sundays in New Jersey? If this bill passes, we would be able to see certain stops throughout the state be open, but as of now, there’s no news on whether this law will go into effect or not.

Chick-fil-A on Sundays would be the best news ever for fast-food fans! We’ll wait and see what happens and if this bill gets officially passed.

Look Inside The "Hippy Hut" in Mercer County, NJ This has to be one of the coolest Airbnbs in all of Mercer County, New Jersey Gallery Credit: Gianna