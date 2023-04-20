It's an annual tradition you don't want to miss. The Neshaminy Mall Carnival kicks off Thursday, May 11, 2023 and will be town until Sunday, May 21st, according to Dreamland Amusements.

Bring your family and friends. Admission is free. Parking is free.

All of your favorite thrill rides will be there like the Dream Wheel ferris wheel, Super Cyclone Roller Coaster, Super Himalaya (one of my favorites), Superman 360, Sea Dragon, Alien Invasion, Starship 3000, Zipper, and many more. You can check them all out here.

Among the classic rides are the Scrambler, Tilt-a-Whirl, Bumper Cars, Super Slide, Merry Go Round and more. Check out the complete list here.

You'll also be able to try your luck at a bunch of carnival games including the balloon game where you toss darts to see if you can pop one, basketball, break a bottle, fishing, Lucky Ducky, Skee ball, Water Gun Fun and more. See more of the games here.

While you there make sure to grab some of your favorite carnival food like sausage sandwiches, cheesesteaks, pizza, funnel cake, ice cream, candy apples, popcorn and more. It always smells so good, doesn't it?

What's NEW for 2023? Monster Trucks.

There's a parental policy in place for the carnival. All children, 17 and under, must be accompanied by a parent of adult guardian.

For more information, to buy wristbands and for coupons, click here.

You can also buy tickets and wristbands at the carnival. Don't worry, credit cards are accepted at the ticket windows and most of the food vendors as well.

The Neshaminy Mall is located at 707 Neshaminy Mall, Bensalem PA.