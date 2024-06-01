National Donut Day 2024: Where to Find Deals and Freebies!

Get ready! National Donut Day is June 7!

National Donut Day is celebrated on the first first Friday of every June, so when it rolls back around every year, don't forget to take advantage of the sweet deals you can score!

What's your favorite kind of donut? Jelly-filled, powdered, sprinkled, glazed, cream-filled or all of the above!

Here's where you can grab some deals and freebies this year!

Wouldn't be much of a National Donut Day without Dunkin! On June 7, head to any Dunkin location nationwide and grab yourself a FREE classic donut with your purchase of any drink.

Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts is one of the best donut chains in the game! Once again, they're celebrating National Donut Day on June 7, offering a FREE cinnamon sugar donut! No purchase necessary, just head into your local store! They have 7 locations in New Jersey, so take your pick!

Krispy Kreme

If Krispy Kreme keeps their theme from last year, you can get one free donut, no purchase necessary. Hopefully they'll also offer a $2 Original Glazed Dozen with a purchase of any dozen doughnuts.

Which place has your favorite donuts? It's definitely Duck Donuts for me, so you better believe I'll be grabbed that free donut! Will you be taking advantage of the donut deals this year?

Go ahead and treat yourself - you deserve it!

