Great news. Two new restaurants just opened and two more are coming soon to Nassau Park Pavilion, a popular shopping center in West Windsor Township.

I stopped by to check them out and they're great additions to the area.

Bluestone Lane opens first Mercer County location

The first one is Bluestone Lane. It's an Australian inspired coffee shop and café featuring an all day brunch menu, bowls, sandwiches, pastries, and other snacks.

Everything looked scrumptious. There are breakfast sandwiches on brioche, croissant sandwiches, egg cups, banana bread slices, granola pots, muffins, cookies and more.

There was a chill vibe...the perfect place to meet friends or bring your laptop and get some work done while grabbing some grub.

This is the only location in Mercer County. There are only two other NJ locations in Hoboken and Jersey City and 3 locations in Philadelphia.

Just Salad Now Open in Nassau Park Pavilion

The second fast casual restaurant is Just Salad.

You can build your own salads, bowls, wraps, soups, avocado toast and smoothies. Their menu is tailored to your lifestyle...keto, paleo, gluten free, vegan, or climatarian.

The health-conscience place reminds you to always, "Eat With Purpose."

Click here to see the menu.

There's room for two more restaurants in the newly-built strip of the center.

Paris Baguette and Mezeh are coming soon to Nassau Park Pavilion

Coming soon is Paris Baguette and Mezeh Mediterranean Grill.

Paris Baguette is described as "your neighborhood bakery café serving pastries, warm breads, gourmet sandwiches, salads, stunning cakes and expertly brewed drinks."

Click here to check out the menu.

Mezah Mediterranean Grill's slogan is, "Seriously good food, made from scratch."

It's DIY bowls. You can choose the meal, greens, grains, protein, toppings, sauces, and then add sides, sweets and drinks.

Click here to see the menu.

I'll let you know when I find out opening dates.

