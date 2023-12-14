Order Up! This is The Most Beloved Diner in New Jersey

Let's talk New Jersey diners!

If you come to New Jersey, without a doubt, you have to experience one of our diners. They're a huge part of what makes us, us! And although many of them have been dwindling away in recent years, the love for diners in the state still stands strong.

Craving pancakes at 11 pm? Diner. Need a spot for brunch on a Sunday morning after church? Diner. Want to choose from a menu absolutely flowing with a crazy amount of selections? Diner. You want your waitress to call you "hun"? Diner.

We love diners here. But can we choose one that's "Most Beloved" in New Jersey? Finance Buzz gave it a go in their latest list of The Most Beloved Diner in Every State.

New Jersey is a quintessential diner state, so earning the name of "most beloved diner" in New Jersey is quite the badge of honor. Let's see if you think Finance Buzz got it right.

According to FinanceBuzz, the Most Beloved Diner in New Jersey is...

Shout out to The Ritz Diner, located at 72 E Mt Pleasant Ave in Livingston!

"Head to Livingston, New Jersey, to visit the Garden State’s most beloved diner — The Ritz. Operating for over 40 years, this diner is family owned and aims to provide a similarly familial setting for guests. The menu is quite diverse, with classic diner staples and Italian and Jewish cuisine."

Stop in for breakfast, lunch or dinner! Check out their menu HERE.

You may have even seen them on TV! They've been featured on CBS Mornings!

And it's not just their food that makes them stand out -The owners and staff are just as lovable!

Have you ever been to the Ritz Diner? Tell us your favorite diner in New Jersey!

