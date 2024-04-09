The wait is finally over. A new dining option is opening in Hamilton this week.

Mezah opening in Hamilton Marketplace in Hamilton, NJ

The new Mezah is in Hamilton Marketplace on Route 130 in Hamilton (Mercer County) is having its Grand Opening event this Thursday (April 11th) and you're invited.

You could score free food. Keep reading for details.

Have you ever been to a Mezah?

It's a Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant. It's next to honeygrow and Mission BBQ in the newest strip of the mall, built in the Kohl's parking lot, a few years ago.

Google Google loading...

Mission BBQ was the first one of the three to open. Honeygrow was next and now finally, Mezah.

I love Mezah's philosophy: "It's simple, to serve seriously good food to seriously good people."

Get our free mobile app

You can customize your order at Mezah

You get to customize your order. First, you choose your meal. The choices are a bowl, flatbread, or Pita Pocket. Then, you choose your grains and greens. Next, choose your proteins, toppings, and sauce. There are also sides, desserts, and drinks.

You can check out the menu here.

During the Grand Opening on April 11th, get a free bowl with drink purchase

If you stop in and check it out on grand opening day, between the hours of 11:30am and 2:30pm and 5:30pm and 8:30pm, you'll get a free bowl when you buy a drink.

The offer is limited to one per person and you'll get charged extra for premium proteins and toppings.

Grab your friends and go.

READ MORE: New restaurant signs lease for Briarwood Shopping Center in Hamilton

This Hamilton location isn't the only one opening in Mercer County.

Mezah also opening in Nassau Park in Princeton

Another Mezah is opening in Nassau Park on Route 1 South in the Princeton area. There's a new strip there with room for four new restaurants. Just Salad and Bluestone Lane opened recently with Paris Baguette and Mezah on the way.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins loading...

Mezah in Hamilton Marketplace is located at 209 Marketplace Boulevard, Hamilton Marketplace on Route 130 North in Hamilton, NJ.

LOOK: Do you see faces in these photos? Pareidolia refers to the ability to see recognizable shapes, often faces, in random objects. Take a look at the photos below and see if you can identify any faces or shapes. Some are easy to spot, while others might be more challenging. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz