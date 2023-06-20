Summer's here, school's out, the weather's getting warmer and I've got some exciting news. Just got word from the Mercer County Park Commission that the Mercer County Park Marina is opening for the season on Wednesday, June 21st. Yippee.

It will be open from 12pm - 5pm Wednesday - Friday and 12pm - 6pm Saturday and Sunday (it's closed Monday and Tuesday). Grab some friends and go have a good time.

There are so many fun things to do at the Mercer County Park Marina. You can rent a paddleboat or kayak. There are Pontoon Boat Tours every weekend. You can rent a bike as well (the rental booth is around back of the Boathouse).

The Spray Park is a popular place at the Marina too. There are a bunch of different sprayers that shoot colored waters, mists and sprinklers too. Admission is free. There are shaded areas for you to picnic. Trust me, your kids will love it. Don't forget to wear sunscreen.

Have you been to the Happy Hours at the Boathouse at the Marina? You don't want to miss them. They just kicked off last week (June 15th) and are crazy popular. They happen every Thursday through August 31st with drinks and live music. Grab more details here.

A few months ago I told you about the new zip line and ropes course being built right across from the Festival Grounds in Mercer County Park as well. It's going to be so cool. It's for all ages and will have five different skill levels. It's supposed to be opening mid-summer. I'll keep you posted.

Mercer County Park in West Windsor is a fun place to be.

