Save the date for the most amazing festival to celebrate the many cultures throughout Mercer County.

The Mercer County Cultural Festival and Food Truck Rally is June 6

Mercer County Executive, Dan Benson, and the Board of County Commissioners have announced that the 14th annual Mercer County Cultural Festival and Food Truck Rally will take place on Saturday, June 6 in Mercer County Park. The hours of the festival are 11 AM - 7 PM. Free admission.

There will be vendors, performers, food trucks, and a beer garden

Bring your family, friends, and neighbors for a great afternoon filled with food trucks, a beer garden, activities for children, vendors, crafters, live music, cultural dance performances, art demonstrations, and more.

Mercer County Executive, Dan Benson said in a statement, "In Mercer County, we understand that our diversity is our strength. During this 250th year of American Independence, we're proud to bring our community together again to celebrate the people and cultures from every part of the world who have come together through every step of our history, and made Mercer County, and our nation, the vibrant and incredible place that we know today."

Applications to be a vendor or performer must be received by April 3

If you are a vendor that sells culture, or heritage-related goods, community group, or performer who would like to be a part of the festival, you are asked to apply now. Applications are also being accepted for food trucks, other food vendors, businesses, and non-profit organizations who would like to share information with the community.

If you're a performer, click here to apply.

If you're a vendor, click here to apply.

All applications must be received by April 3rd.

The Mercer County Cultural Festival and Food Truck Rally is Saturday, June 6, from 11 AM - 7 PM in Mercer County Park. Mercer County Park is located at 1638 Old Trenton Road in West Windsor Township, NJ.

For more information and directions to the park, click here.

